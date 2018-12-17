Greene King (GNK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Greene King (LON: GNK) recently:

12/7/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/4/2018 – Greene King is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/29/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/6/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/1/2018 – Greene King had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GNK stock opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.84) on Monday. Greene King plc has a one year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a one year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

