Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 4,413 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,243,148.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,549. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

