Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,855,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $685,414,000 after acquiring an additional 964,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,450,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,692,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Shares of COP opened at $64.55 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

