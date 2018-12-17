Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $166.56 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,526 shares of company stock valued at $607,048 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

