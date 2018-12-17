Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive regularly opens new dealerships besides acquiring exiting ones. Last month, it opened three dealerships, of which two are in Texas and one in Brazil. Year to date, Group 1 acquired a total of 14 dealerships, with expected annual revenues of $530 million. It regularly acquires and divests dealerships and franchises to expand its business footprint. Further, the company’s higher cash balance allows it to frequently engage in capital deployment strategies, which include share buybacks and dividend payments. However, declining new vehicle sales in U.K. partly due to new emission tests are concerns for the company. Also, volatility in foreign currency negatively impact Group 1 Automotive’s business. In the past six months, shares of Group 1 Automotive have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

