Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE: ASR):

12/14/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/12/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/6/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/31/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

10/30/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.11. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,692. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $127.95 and a 12-month high of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,650,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

