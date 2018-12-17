GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 191.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after buying an additional 1,403,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,152,000 after buying an additional 831,410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,432.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 625,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 585,040 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 197.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 725,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 481,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,057,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,605,000 after buying an additional 437,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

