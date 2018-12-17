GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Regis Co. (RGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Regis were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 218.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 72.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 264,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. TheStreet raised Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

