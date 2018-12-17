GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,042.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total transaction of $11,604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $633,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.81, for a total transaction of $6,090,767.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,570,461.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

