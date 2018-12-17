Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 489,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

