Halcyon Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,818.00 (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Halcyon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Halcyon has a total market cap of $64,818.00 and $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.01980626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00457460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00019968 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00264695 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008691 BTC.

About Halcyon

HAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,658,425 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top.

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

