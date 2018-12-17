Halfords Group (HFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $256.60

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.36), with a volume of 419620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 8,321 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,879.79 ($32,509.85).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

