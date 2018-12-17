Happy Creator Coin (HCC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Happy Creator Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happy Creator Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Happy Creator Coin Profile

Happy Creator Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for Happy Creator Coin is www.hccunited.net.

Buying and Selling Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happy Creator Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happy Creator Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happy Creator Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

