Hastings Group (HSTG) Given New GBX 247 Price Target at Barclays

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 247 ($3.23) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTG. BNP Paribas upgraded Hastings Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target (down previously from GBX 257 ($3.36)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246.19 ($3.22).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.34) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

