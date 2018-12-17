Hawaiian (HA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Macquarie set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Hawaiian stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

