HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,618,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after acquiring an additional 328,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,167,424 shares of the airline’s stock worth $161,158,000 after acquiring an additional 868,643 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $50.09 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

