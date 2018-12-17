HC Wainwright Analysts Give Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our model yields an rNPV of $280M for PRX-102 using a 15% discount rate and 75% probability of approval, accounting for the receipt of royalties on PRX-102 sales globally. We also ascribe an rNPV of $230M to alidornase alfa, a $100M rNPV for $50M rNPV for OPRX-106, translating into a price per share of $4.00. This assumes 149M shares outstanding as of end-2019.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

PLX stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.80% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

