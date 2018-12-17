Head to Head Analysis: National American University Holdngs (NAUH) versus TAL Education Group (TAL)

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University Holdngs and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.08 -$12.16 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.72 billion 8.94 $198.43 million $0.34 79.56

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs -18.08% -74.20% -27.35% TAL Education Group 11.61% 16.10% 7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National American University Holdngs and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.74%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats National American University Holdngs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

