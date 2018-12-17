Head to Head Comparison: BCE (BCE) & Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCE and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.52 billion 2.15 $2.25 billion $2.62 16.03 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.43 $545.93 million $0.12 20.83

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.13% 18.73% 5.46% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. BCE pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BCE and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 2 4 0 2.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

BCE beats Koninklijke KPN on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

