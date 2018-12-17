Head to Head Comparison: HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI) & Luna Innovations (LUNA)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -5.49, indicating that its stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,322.60% -287.60% Luna Innovations 20.93% 6.18% 4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Luna Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.10 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $46.23 million 1.85 $14.61 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It is conducting an open-label Phase II (b) clinical trial for studying the effect of SUBA-Itraconazole oral capsules in patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented and proprietary itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

