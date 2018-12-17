Head to Head Comparison: Myers Industries (MYE) & OurPet’s (OPCO)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. Myers Industries pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OurPet’s has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and OurPet’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $547.04 million 1.01 -$9.88 million $0.51 30.75 OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.48 $1.74 million N/A N/A

OurPet’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myers Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and OurPet’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries -4.21% 18.40% 6.93% OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myers Industries and OurPet’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Summary

Myers Industries beats OurPet’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. Its Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, tire pressure monitoring systems, general shop supplies; and brake, transmission, and service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Phoenix, and Seymoure brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

