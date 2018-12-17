Head-To-Head Contrast: MKS Instruments (MKSI) versus Universal Detection Technology (UNDT)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MKS Instruments and Universal Detection Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 1.84 $339.13 million $5.96 10.93 Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Risk and Volatility

MKS Instruments has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Detection Technology has a beta of -2.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MKS Instruments and Universal Detection Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 0 7 0 3.00 Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MKS Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.89%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Detection Technology does not pay a dividend. MKS Instruments pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MKS Instruments has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and Universal Detection Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 18.76% 25.57% 17.58% Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Universal Detection Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Universal Detection Technology Company Profile

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

