Head-To-Head Contrast: Wright Investors Service (WISH) versus Manning and Napier (MN)

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Manning and Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service -23.91% -17.81% -16.20% Manning and Napier 0.73% 12.17% 8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wright Investors Service and Manning and Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Manning and Napier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning and Napier has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend. Manning and Napier pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Manning and Napier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.54 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Manning and Napier $201.53 million 0.14 $3.58 million $0.40 4.45

Manning and Napier has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Summary

Manning and Napier beats Wright Investors Service on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wright Investors Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

