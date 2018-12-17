Head to Head Review: Alico (ALCO) & Shineco (TYHT)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alico alerts:

82.4% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $81.28 million 2.96 $13.05 million N/A N/A Shineco $43.90 million 0.29 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 16.06% -1.83% -0.76% Shineco 15.95% 11.76% 10.43%

Risk & Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alico and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shineco does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alico beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers domestic and international logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers under its proprietary brand name and Tenethealth trademark name; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties under the Ankang Longevity Group Pharmacy cooperatives name. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products through distribution networks online through third party e-commerce Websites, such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.