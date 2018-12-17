Head to Head Review: HP (HPQ) vs. Toshiba (TOSYY)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 9.11% -188.62% 9.71% Toshiba 54.36% 22.35% 5.38%

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Toshiba does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

HP has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HP and Toshiba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $58.47 billion 0.60 $5.33 billion $2.02 10.90 Toshiba $37.24 billion 0.52 $7.59 billion N/A N/A

Toshiba has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HP and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 9 9 0 2.50 Toshiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Toshiba.

Summary

HP beats Toshiba on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, photovoltaic, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising PCs, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray products, etc. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, personal computers, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

