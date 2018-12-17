Head-To-Head Review: Leidos (LDOS) versus Iteknik (ITKH)

Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iteknik and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A Leidos 5.04% 18.67% 7.18%

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Iteknik does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Iteknik and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 1 5 0 2.83

Leidos has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Iteknik.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iteknik has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteknik and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteknik $1.14 million 0.35 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Leidos $10.17 billion 0.82 $366.00 million $3.72 14.92

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Summary

Leidos beats Iteknik on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

