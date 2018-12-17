Head to Head Survey: Mymetics (MYMX) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -4.48, suggesting that its stock price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mymetics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.71 million 9.77 -$4.64 million N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -11.34

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -355.47% N/A -55.35% Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -106.13% -65.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mymetics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.93%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mymetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Mymetics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mymetics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

