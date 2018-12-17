Healthequity (HQY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $60.81. 40,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 908,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,294,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,427,000 after buying an additional 777,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,775,000 after buying an additional 536,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,312,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after buying an additional 664,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

