Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $58.48 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 417.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $415,272.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $622,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 169.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 116,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

