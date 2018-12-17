Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.88 ($130.09).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €97.68 ($113.58) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

