Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $177,000 in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth $131,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

