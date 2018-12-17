Henry James International Management Inc. Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/henry-james-international-management-inc-takes-position-in-hsbc-holdings-plc-hsbc.html.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.