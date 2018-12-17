Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,000,000 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,720,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.35% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Meristem LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,000,000 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-buys-shares-of-2000000-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj.html.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.