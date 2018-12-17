Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $165.66 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,400 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up about 1.4% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.53% of Sun Life Financial worth $165,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,346,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 372,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

