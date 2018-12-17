Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. An expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. The company’s high-debt level is another concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCLP. Johnson Rice cut Hi-Crush Partners from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hi-Crush Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:HCLP opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

