High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,825 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,077.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 125,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.54 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

