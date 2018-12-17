Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NYSE:HRC opened at $92.59 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $713,795.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

