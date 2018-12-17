Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 379,588 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $18,935,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 271,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 224,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $803,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,540.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,253 shares of company stock worth $1,981,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/hillcrest-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.