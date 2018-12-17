Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 22,770 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum accounts for 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Callon Petroleum worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,561,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,044,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,098 shares during the period.

CPE stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

