Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,220 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries makes up about 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Winnebago Industries worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 28.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 38.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $536.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,220 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/hillcrest-asset-management-llc-sells-7220-shares-of-winnebago-industries-inc-wgo.html.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.