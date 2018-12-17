HireMatch Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,607.00 (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. HireMatch has a total market capitalization of $110,607.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HireMatch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HireMatch has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.02284634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00142219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00181484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029578 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029517 BTC.

HireMatch Token Profile

HireMatch’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HireMatch is hirematch.io.

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HireMatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HireMatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

