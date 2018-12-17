HitCoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, HitCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HitCoin has a total market capitalization of $962,114.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.02007181 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005917 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001928 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001127 BTC.

HitCoin Profile

HTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com.

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

