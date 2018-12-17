HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 222,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,426,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

