HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880,492 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier makes up 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $660,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 223,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,301,000 after buying an additional 98,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,026,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

