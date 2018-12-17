Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Position Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after buying an additional 495,430 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $2,213,061.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $69,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,331 shares of company stock worth $9,349,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

