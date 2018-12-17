Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPT. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,196. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.