Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Howard Hughes worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO David Weinreb purchased 50,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.39 per share, with a total value of $5,469,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,961,112.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber purchased 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,914.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,570 shares of company stock worth $6,188,272 and sold 990,745 shares worth $109,891,796. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

HHC stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $101.40 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

