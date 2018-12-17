Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $420.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 1354056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.70 ($5.65).

HWDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.89 ($6.79).

In related news, insider Karen Caddick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

