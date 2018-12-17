HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,058 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $101.93 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

