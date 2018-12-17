HRT Financial LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15,311.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 634,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 64.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 527,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 371,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $58,258,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,439,000 after buying an additional 297,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $133,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,196.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,164 shares of company stock valued at $524,899. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

NYSE MTB opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

